GoByte (GBX) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $162,572.36 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

