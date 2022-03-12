SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

