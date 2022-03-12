Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of IT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $179.59 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.31 and its 200-day moving average is $308.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gartner by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

