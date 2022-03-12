Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $585.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $528.60 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $671.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

