Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CDW by 966.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CDW by 246.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

