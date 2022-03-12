Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $170.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.