Comerica Bank Has $2.10 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

