Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.