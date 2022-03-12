Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viad by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viad by 71.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

