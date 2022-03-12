Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 753.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

