Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $585.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $671.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $528.60 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.