Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avnet were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

