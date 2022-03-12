MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.

MMD opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

