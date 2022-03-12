MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.
MMD opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
