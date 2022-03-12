The Kroger Co. (KR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE KR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

