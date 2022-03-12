Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.10 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

