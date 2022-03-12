Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

