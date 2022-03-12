First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$17.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liu sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,500. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,272,907.98. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.