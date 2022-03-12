Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.47. The company has a market cap of £94.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.96. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,044.13 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

