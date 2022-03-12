Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.72 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

