Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Asana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

