American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at CL King

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CL King from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOUT. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.