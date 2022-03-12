Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.30 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

