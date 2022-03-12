Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.30 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
