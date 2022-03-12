Insider Buying: Birddog Technology Ltd (ASX:BDT) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Birddog Technology Ltd (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Baxter acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($26,277.37).

