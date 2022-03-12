Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

