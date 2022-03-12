PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.
PlayAGS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
