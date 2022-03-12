PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

PlayAGS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.