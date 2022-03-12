QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $160.44

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $160.44 or 0.00409472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.03 or 0.06584704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,211.02 or 1.00073778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042352 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

