Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.33).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.16) on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.31). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,763.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,722.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.05), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($446,063.84).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

