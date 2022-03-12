Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $115.54 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,032,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

