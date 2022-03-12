Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.30.

NYSE:TRI opened at $103.55 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

