SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $61.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

SentinelOne stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 30,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,711 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

