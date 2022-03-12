Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 13,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KLR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.