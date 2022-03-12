Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $861,441.95 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $861,441.95 and approximately $570.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00248388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004962 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00569515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,280,266 coins and its circulating supply is 435,019,830 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.