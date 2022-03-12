Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells $452,100.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.