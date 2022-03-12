Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TSE NEO opened at C$15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$642.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.66. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$13.77 and a 12-month high of C$22.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

