ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

