Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $220.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns for Ubiquiti. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The company operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers. Larger customer bases alongwith significantly greater resources of competitors add to its woes. As a result, Ubiquiti needs to maintain competitive selling prices while enhancing its product offerings. Its offerings are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws in the United States and elsewhere, and failure to comply with these laws can adversely impact its reputation and financials. However, it benefits from healthy order trends, with an increase in direct sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.25.

UI opened at $249.91 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

