SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading 0.3% Higher

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99. 1,567,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,946,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.
About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.