Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
Lightscape Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightscape Technologies (LTSCD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.