Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.75. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 81,396 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
