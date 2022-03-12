Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Grows By 746.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Snam has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam (Get Rating)

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.