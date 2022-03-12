ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Trading Down 1.8%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.08. 6,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Transparency ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

