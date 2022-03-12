Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 731.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.