Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

