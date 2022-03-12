IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.18 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

