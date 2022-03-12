Salvatore Palella Buys 50,000 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Salvatore Palella bought 300,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00.
Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $41.88.
About GreenVision Acquisition
GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
