Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CAO Sells $211,869.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

