SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sean C. Woolverton Sells 8,914 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $268,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SBOW opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

