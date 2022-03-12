FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

