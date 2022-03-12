Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Price Target Cut to $5.25

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.25 to $5.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.75. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,933,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 249,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.