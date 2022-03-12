Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Increased to GBX 105 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).
Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.